COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden's prosecution authority has charged three police officers in the fatal shooting in Stockholm last year of a disabled man who waved a toy gun.
Prosecutor Martin Tiden says one officer was charged with causing another person's death and the others for misconduct. In the wake of the Aug. 2 shooting.
Tiden said Friday the case will be heard before the Stockholm District Court. No date for the trial was set. None of the police officers' names was released.
Eric Torell, who had Down Syndrome and autism and struggled to communicate, was holding a plastic toy resembling a submachine gun — a birthday present from his mother when he turned 5 — when he was shot dead.
