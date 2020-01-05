OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.
Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.
Rasmus Sandin also had a goal for Sweden with Fagemo adding an assist.
Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland.
Canada will face Russia in the gold medal game later Sunday.
