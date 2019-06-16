JACKSON, Mich. — A swastika has been found in a Jackson County cemetery where World War II soldiers are buried.
Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has reported the vandalism at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery to the police department. Authorities believe it happened before the weekend, possibly early Friday morning.
City officials say about 120 WWII veterans are buried at the cemetery in Jackson.
The vandalism has upset members of the community.
Yasirah Nelson's great grandfather is buried at the cemetery.
She says Nazis invaded his city in Germany, prompting him to flee to the U.S. and join the Army in 1941. She hopes the person responsible for the vandalism will learn more about WWII and its lasting impact.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
California mulls adopting portions of despised Trump tax law
California's liberal Legislature wants to give poor people a lot more money in their state tax refunds each year, including an extra $1,000 for people who earn less than $30,000 a year and have at least one child under 6.
National
Police: 18-year-old shot by Mount Pleasant officer was armed
Racine police say an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant officer was armed and ignored commands to drop his weapon.
National
Wisconsin Democrats: No heads-up on Capitol security study
Democratic legislators are complaining that their Republican colleagues didn't give advance notice to them or the Madison Police Department about a proposed security study of the state Capitol that would require the department's involvement.
National
What to watch as GOP's revised budget moves ahead
Wisconsin Republicans have rewritten Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' state budget in the past few weeks, pushing it through the Joint Finance Committee they control last week to set up floor votes in the full Legislature.
National
Swastika found at cemetery where WWII soldiers are buried
A swastika has been found in a Jackson County cemetery where World War II soldiers are buried.