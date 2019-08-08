Ex-Twin Anthony Swarzak made his 27th appearance for the Braves on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless seventh in Atlanta's 11-7 victory. He's holding hitters under a .200 average since going from the rebuilding Mariners to a team that is in win-now mode.

"This is a great place to be," Swarzak said. "There's so much talent in this room, young and veteran. It's a team that has a legitimate shot to play in a World Series, but nobody talks about that.

The National League East was supposed to be a tangled mess with Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington and the Mets — and Miami as the chump. The Braves went into first by themselves on June 12 and have stayed there.

Swarzak turns 34 next month and was joined by Shane Greene, Mark Melancon and Chris Martin as bullpen additions at the deadline. Even with the Dodgers as a massive obstacle, the Braves are giving it their best shot to reach the World Series for the first time in 20 years.

PATRICK REUSSE