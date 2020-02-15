Former UConn standout Katie Lou Samuelson was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Dallas Wings on Friday, along with a 2021 first-round draft pick, in exchange for fellow ex-Husky Azura Stevens.

"We are happy that Katie Lou will be a part of our team," Wings coach Brian Agler said in a statement. "She is a premier shooter with great range and has length to defend multiple positions. I have a strong feeling that her best basketball days are ahead of her."

Samuelson was selected No. 4 overall in last year's WNBA draft, after a UConn career in which she averaged 16.8 points and made more 3-pointers than all but one other player in program history. As a rookie last season, she scored 2.4 points per game in limited minutes, converting only 27.6% of her 3-point shots.

In Dallas, Samuelson will play with her sister Karlie, who has appeared in 27 games over two seasons, first for the Sparks and then for the Wings. Dallas went 10-24 in 2019, then traded All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith (who missed last season after giving birth) for three first-round draft picks.

Stevens, who played at UConn during the 2017-18 season, averaged 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie before missing most of her second year to injury.

"We are very excited to welcome Azura to the Sky," Sky coach James Wade said in a statement. "With her size and skill set, she fills a hole that we are currently lack and need to reach the next level."

Stevens will join two other UConn alums, Gabby Williams and Stefanie Dolson, on a Sky team that reached the second round of the playoffs last year.

———

©2020 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):