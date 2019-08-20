Q: We're looking to replace a double-bowl kitchen sink with a single-bowl sink. Ideally, we would swap out the old one for the new one, but as we look for new sinks, it seems that the sizes don't exactly match. And now I'm hearing (from a granite dealer) that the entire countertop might need to be replaced. Must we replace the countertop, or is it possible to find a single-bowl sink that can be used in this situation?

A: When mass-market manufacturers don't offer a single-bowl sink in the size you need, it's possible to have a custom sink made to fit the dimensions you need. Whether that will save money compared with buying a new countertop and sink depends on the size of your countertop and which material you choose to replace it.

Metal fabrication companies skilled in bending, welding and polishing sheet metal make custom sinks from stainless steel, copper, zinc, pewter, brass or bronze. The full range of style options is available: under-mount, drop-in, flush mount and farmhouse-style, including some with elaborately decorated aprons. You also decide the position of the drain and any faucet cutouts and the bowl depth.

In your case, you need gently rounded corners on the sink to match the cutout in your countertop. But if you were starting from scratch, you would also have the option of tighter-radius corners for a more rectangular sink. If you were starting from scratch and wanted a farmhouse sink, you could choose an elaborately decorated apron with embossing or a woven design. You could have a matching backsplash or a backsplash that joins seamlessly to the sink, or an integral drain board.

David Bentz, whose Handcrafted Metal company in Austin, Texas, (handcraftedmetal.com) has been making custom sinks for 25 years, said most people who order custom replacement sinks are looking to switch out badly worn or damaged sinks, or they're like you — hoping to switch from a double sink to a single. "Then they find that the company does not make an exact single-bowl sink the same size. I get that over and over. 'I had this divider. I want one big sink so I can put my turkey in it.' "

If a customer has a model number for an existing sink, Bentz can usually track down spec sheets and drawings as a starting point for a new sink. If a customer doesn't have that, he suggests they make a template. "The best way is to tape kraft paper over the opening and then carefully run a razor blade around the opening, using the stone as a guide," he said. He then makes a template from the paper and sends it back so the customer can check the fit.

Once the design is set, his crew cuts the pieces from flat sheets of metal, bends them, welds all the joints, then grinds the welds smooth and polishes the surface. Bentz's typical cost for a custom, single-bowl sink is about $2,800 including delivery, he said. Complex custom sinks with multiple compartments can run up to $4,500. The company uses 14-gauge stainless steel, which is twice as thick as the 20-gauge stainless-steel sinks that command the lowest prices at home centers.