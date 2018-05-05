BOURNEMOUTH, England — Swansea missed out on the chance to ease its relegation fears after it lost at Bournemouth 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

With Stoke having been condemned to the drop hours earlier, the Swans would have gone a long way to ensuring they do not take one of the remaining two spots by emerging from Vitality Stadium with three points, but they were undone by Ryan Fraser's first-half goal.

Carlos Carvalhal's men spurned chances and their failings in front of goal meant they remained very much in the mire.

The first of Swansea's two remaining games is against Southampton, in a clash which could decide the fates of both teams.

For Bournemouth, a first win in six games ensured it will definitely have a fourth successive season in the top flight.

Swansea should have taken an early lead but Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic got down brilliantly to keep out Mike van der Hoorn's low shot from a set-piece, and then stopped Nathan Dyer's effort from the follow-up with the game only 10 minutes old.

Bournemouth broke the deadlock eight minutes from halftime.

Alfie Mawson fouled Wilson on the edge of the area and Andrew Surman squared the free kick to Fraser, whose first-time effort took a slight nick off Mawson and sailed past Lukasz Fabianski.

It was Swansea's seventh game without a win, and third in a row without a goal.