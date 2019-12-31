COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ryan Swan scored a season-high 25 points, and Caleb Morris added 22 as Air Force rolled past UC Riverside 105-56 on Tuesday.
Swan scored 17 early points as the Falcons led 32-19 with 7:43 to play in the first half.
Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for Air Force (7-7), which scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.
Air Force put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Angus McWilliam and George Willborn each had eight points for the Highlanders (9-6).
Air Force matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Diego Christian at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Underclassmen thriving at the point in college basketball
Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton knows well the challenges that face young point guards in college basketball.The best ones are often so in sync with their…
Golf
A refined Kapalua presents different test to start new year
Lush green grass, Pacific blue horizon.
Gophers
Gophers go cold, 11-game winning streak snapped with loss to Ohio State
The Gophers, who had won 11 straight games and re-entered the AP top 25 poll at No. 24 on Monday, dropped to 11-2 overall with Tuesday's loss.
Gophers
The call: Goal of New Year's Day victory gleams for Gophers
The first meeting between the Gophers and Auburn provides Minnesota a chance for a statement win against an SEC power.
Wild
Wild overmatched at home, loses 4-1 to Toronto
It's the first time the Wild has suffered back-to-back losses on home ice this season, a setback that dropped it to 10-4-3 in St. Paul.