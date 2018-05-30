Staying Safe During Lightning - Relief In Sight



"Thunder is good, thunder is impressive; but it is lightning that does the work” said Mark Twain. A flurry of recent electrical storms got me thinking about lightning. The USA is struck 25 million times each year.

According to NOAA an average of 47 Americans are killed by lightning, annually. That said, the statistical odds of being a lightning victim this year are 1 in 700,000 - higher if you live in the Lightning Capital of the USA: Florida.

The key is to avoid being the tallest thing in the area, which means avoiding lakes, fields and golf courses.

The 30-30 rule: if you can count 30 seconds between the "flash" and the "bang" head for shelter (any building or vehicle). Then wait 30 minutes after the last strike to resume outdoor activities. Just because the rain stops doesn't mean the lightning risk is over.

More storms flare up today, but we dry out later in the week with a dip in humidity. Have a Plan B for part of

Saturday; Sunday will be the sunnier, nicer day.

Cool 70s return next week. After 6 consecutive days of 90s and the earliest 100F at MSP, we deserve a break!

One of the Hottest Mays on Record? Here's a clip from Dr. Mark Seeley in this week's episode of Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...Persistent warmer than normal temperatures for the balance of May will exacerbate the dryness, as daytime highs consistently reach 85 to 100 degrees F in many parts of the state. In fact based on the forecasts through May 31 the state will record one of the hottest months of May in history ranking with 1977, 1934, and 1988. Though statewide temperature records have not been broken, Fairmont, Tracy, Worthington, Canby, and Madison have all seen the mercury rise to 100 degrees F this month (on the 27th). The Twin Cities will likely record its 2nd hottest May , surpassed only by that of 1934 when a temperature of 106 degrees F closed the month on the 31st. For the Twin Cities only three other Mays have brought 4 consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s F, and those were 1874, 1934, and 1988. It is likely the Twin Cities will record 6 consecutive days in the 90s F during the current Heat Wave. More about May Heat Waves can be found at the Minnesota State Climatology Office web site..."

More Tolerable Temperatures. The worst of the heat is behind us (for now) as temperature return to the low 80s much of this week; a string of 70s next week - closer to average. Twin Cities ECMWF forecast: Weatherbell.

Experts: "Alarming" Drought Conditions Hit U.S. Southwest. Here's a blurb from an update at The Denver Post: "Rivers and watering holes are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought intensifies its grip on pockets of the American Southwest. Climatologists and other experts on Wednesday provided an update on the situation in the Four Corners region — where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah meet. They say the area is among the hardest hit and there’s little relief expected, and even robust summer rains might not be enough to replenish the soil and ease the fire danger. The region is dealing with exceptional drought — the worst category. That has left farmers, ranchers and water planners bracing for a much different situation than just a year ago when only a fraction of the region was experiencing low levels of dryness..."

Map credit : U.S. Drought Monitor.

Praedictix Briefing. I ssued Tuesday morning, May 29th 2018 :

Key Notes:

"Alberto" made landfall Monday afternoon near Laguna Beach, Florida as a Subtropical Storm with maximum winds around 45mph.

afternoon near Laguna Beach, Florida as a Subtropical Storm with maximum winds around 45mph. As of 4AM , Alberto was a Subtropical Depression with maximum of 30mph. Torrential rainfall and flash flooding will be the main concern across parts of the Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and Ohio Valley through midweek. Rainfall amounts of 2" to 4" with locally heavier amounts can be expected.

NHC Track Update. There has been little change in Alberto's path. The center of circulation will drift over northern Alabama through Tuesday and into western Kentucky and Indiana during the day Wednesday. By Thursday the center of circulation will be over the Great Lakes and will continue to pick up speed as it moves into Canada on Friday. The heaviest rain is expected to fall from the Gulf Coast States through the southern Ohio Valley as the remnants of Alberto slowly lift north. Rainfall amounts will taper as the system picks up speed through the Great Lakes.

Dangerous Flash Flooding. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding has been the primary concern with Alberto thus far and it will continue to remain the main threat through midweek. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2" to 4" can't be ruled out across the northern portions of Alabama and Georgia, through western Tennessee/Kentucky and into southern portions of Illinois and Indiana. Training thunderstorms could produce locally heavier amounts, which could exacerbate any flood issues.

Severe Thunderstorms. A few embedded strong to severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out through the day as the remnants of Alberto churn north. It appears that localized damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out through the evening from southern Kentucky to central Georgia.

Summary. As of 4AM Tuesday, Alberto was a Subtropical Depression and has continued to weaken through the morning. The main concerns through midweek will be dangerous flash flooding with some 2" to 4" (and locally heavier amounts) through midweek. There is also a marginal risk of severe weather from southern Kentucky to central Georgia with the main threat being damaging wind gusts, but there could also be an isolated tornado or two through the Tuesday evening.

Todd Nelson, Meteorologist. Praedictix.

Ellicott City Maryland Hit by Catastrophic Flooding; 1 Missing. Two thousand-year floods in the span of 2 years? Statistics are meaningless now in a warmer, wetter world. Here's an excerpt from The Weather Channel: "...Much of the city had just finished rebuilding from 2016's catastrophic flooding that killed two people and submerged the city. On Sunday, water levels peaked even higher than two years ago. "There are no words," Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman told reporters Monday morning. "It's heartbreaking." Flooding on Main Street in Ellicott City swelled to the point that it almost reached the top of a stop sign, the Baltimore Sun reported. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for Ellicott City Sunday evening via Twitter. "They say this is a once-every-1,000-year flood and we've had two of them in two years," Hogan said while surveying the damage. According to weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Belles, a line of stagnant thunderstorms dropped more than 6 inches of water in just under two hours between Ellicott City and Baltimore. Some spots may have received 10 inches of rain in a three-hour span..."

After Second Devastating Flood in Two Years, What Are Ellicott City Business Owners Planning Next? The Baltimore Sun has more analysis and perspective.

Photo credit : Julia Sanger/Park Ridge Trading Company. "A photo from inside Park Ridge Trading Company in Ellicott City taken by store co-owner Julia Sanger. Business owners where given access to their buildings Tuesday morning."

Stunning Videos, Photos Reveal Enormity of Ellicott City Flood Devastation. Check out the images and videos at USA TODAY for a better idea of how bad this flash flood really was.

Photo credit : "Flood damage in Ellicott City, Md., on May 28, 2017. The National Weather Service said as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area." (Photo: DroneBase via AP).

25+ 500-Year Floods Since 2010. This, according to NOAA. The flood that just hit Ellicott City may wind up being another 500-1000 year flood. Map credit: NOAA and The Washington Post.

When it Rains it Pours, and Sewage Hits the Fan. Well that's not good. Climate Central highlights a growing urban problem: extreme floods overwhelming sewage systems, which weren't designed for 21st century rainfall rates: "Record rainstorms across the U.S. in the past year have continued to make national news, causing billions of dollars of flood damage and killing dozens. But what has barely made headlines are that these floods often cause massive overflows of untreated sewage into streams, rivers, bays, canals, and even streets and homes. See the full report. Climate Central has investigated the extent of these sewage overflows. In most cases, we found reports that millions of gallons of untreated sewage were released into streets and waterways. These overflows can have devastating consequences for public health and the environment: they can trigger dangerous outbreaks of waterborne diseases and are often linked to fish kills..."

New Study Estimates Hurricane Maria Death Toll in Puerto Rico Could Exceed 4,000. The New York Times has the story: "As hurricane season begins this week, experts are still trying to count the number of deaths caused by last year’s devastating Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The latest estimate: roughly 4,600, many of them from delayed medical care. Residents of Puerto Rico died at a significantly higher rate during the three months following the hurricane than they did in the previous year, according to the results of a new study by a group of independent researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other institutions..."

Photo credit : "Houses that suffered damage from Hurricane Maria in San Juan, P.R., last October." Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times.

Hurricane Still Ravaging Mental Health: Minnesota Doctors Call Attention to Puerto Rican Children's Hidden Scars. Duluth News Tribune provides perspective: "...I think there is a lot of underlying stress in the whole situation on the island," said Dr. Miguel Fiol, an associate professor of neurology who is leading the group. With so many residents leaving for the mainland, Fiol pointed out, students have seen their friends uprooted and many schools are closing. While mental health advocates have called attention to the number of adults seeking help from suicide hotlines, children feel the stress, too, professionals know. "Children don't say 'I am anxious,' or 'I am depressed,' " Fiol said. "Kids may not express it. Some do, but a lot of them don't." Torres said teachers and administrators have encouraged students to talk in school about the strain, but many choose not to, pretending that life has returned to normal..."

Photo credit : "People in Villalba stood in line for gas after a power failure hit the island, still a common occurrence eight months after Hurricane Maria." Elizabeth Flores / Minneapolis Star Tribune.

A Building El Nino in 2018 Signals More Extreme Weather For 2019. Confidence levels are still low, but odds favor a warming El Nino phase establishing later this year. Here's a clip from Grist: "...These early warnings come with a caveat: Predictions of El Niño at this time of year are notoriously fickle. If one comes, it’s impossible to know how strong it would be. When it’s active, El Niño is often a catch-all that’s blamed for all sorts of wild weather, so it’s worth a quick science-based refresher of what we’re talking about here: El Niño has amazingly far-reaching effects, spurring droughts in Africa and typhoons swirling toward China and Japan. It’s a normal, natural ocean phenomenon, but there’s emerging evidence that climate change is spurring more extreme El Niño-related events. On average though, El Niño boosts global temperatures and redistributes weather patterns worldwide in a pretty predictable way..."

What Happens If You Drive Into a Tornado? Take a Look. Generally a bad idea. Check out the story (and video) at National Geographic: "...However, for stronger tornadoes, it’s best to try and drive away using cross roads at right angles to the expected path of the oncoming funnel. If no escape route is available, the recommended action may seem counterintuitive. “Abandoning the vehicle and lying face down in the lowest place possible, such as a drainage ditch, is [recommended] over trying to ride out the tornado within the vehicle,” Seimon says. Even relatively weak tornadoes can overturn and roll vehicles, and stronger ones can lift them into the air completely and throw them long distances, causing injury and even death to any occupants..."

Red Sprites. Paul Smith snapped this remarkable photo on May 24 outside Edmond, Oklahoma - lightning extending from the top of a cumulonimbus into the ionosphere. Amazing.

NOAA Studies "Serious Problem" With New GOES Weather Satellite. Not good - hopefully engineers can get this resolved. CBS News reports: "Engineers are studying a significant cooling problem with the primary imaging system aboard the recently launched GOES-17 weather satellite that is limiting infrared observations critical to forecasting, officials said Wednesday. "This is a serious problem," said Steve Volz, assistant administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's satellite and information service. "This is the premier Earth-pointing instrument on the GOES platform, and 16 channels, of which 13 are infrared or near-infrared, are important elements of our observing requirements. If they are not functioning fully, it is a loss. It is a performance issue we have to address..."

File image : NOAA.

Great Barrier Reef's Five Near-Death Experiences Revealed in New Paper. The Sydney Morning Herald has the results of new research: "The Great Barrier Reef suffered five "death events" over the past 30,000 years as sea levels rose and fell, forcing corals to migrate land or seaward to survive, according to decade-long work by a team of international scientists.Researchers extracted samples from as deep as 50 metres below the seabed at sites near Mackay and Cairns off the Queensland coast to reveal how the reef has fared during abrupt changes in climate since before the last ice age...Apart from reducing the threat from rapid climate change through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, governments can continue to assist the health of the reef by limiting sediment from land-clearing and other sources..."

Image credit : "Corals in the Great Barrier Reef have a lower tolerance to heat stress than expected."

Pollution Crisis: Single-Use Straws May Be Banned Across Europe. Fortune reports: "The European Union’s executive branch has proposed an outright ban on a host of single-use plastic products, including straws and plates, in order to combat the growing plastic waste crisis. With plastics making up the vast majority of trash in our oceans and contaminating our drinking water, the European Commission on Monday proposed a new directive to mitigate the problem. It would ban single-use plastic items in cases where there are readily available, cheap alternatives made from more sustainable materials. The ban would take in plastic straws, plates, cutlery, cotton buds, drink stirrers and sticks for balloons—as well as single-use drinks containers, unless their caps and lids remain attached..."

File image : Sky News.

Renewable Energy Jobs Surpass 10 Million for First Time. EcoWatch has the details: "The renewable energy industry employs 10.3 million people globally, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) touted in a report released Tuesday. According to the new figures, the sector help create more than 500,000 new jobs last year, a 5.3 percent increase from 2016. The solar photovoltaic industry employs the most people. Jobs increased about 9 percent to reach 3.4 million around the world in 2017, amid a record 94 gigawatts of installations last year..."

Four Rules for Learning How to Talk to Each Other Again. WIRED.com has some good advice: "...Here’s how to speak in a polity where we loathe each other. Let this be the Law of Parsimonious Claims:

1. Say nothing you know to be untrue, whether to deceive, confuse, or, worst of all, encourage a wearied cynicism.

2. Make mostly falsifiable assertions or offer prescriptions whose outcomes could be measured, always explaining how your assertion or prescription could be tested.

3. Whereof you have no evidence but possess only moral intuitions, say so candidly, and accept you must coexist with people who have different intuitions.1

4. When evidence proves you wrong, admit it cheerfully, pleased that your mistake has contributed to the general progress.

Finally, as you listen, assume the good faith of your opponents, unless you have proof otherwise. Judge their assertions and prescriptions based on the plain meaning of their words, rather on than what you guess to be their motives..."

File photo : iStock Photo, The Fiscal Times.

Hometowns of Americans Who Died for U.S. Since 9/11. Axios has the story: "Today is the 17th Memorial Day since 9/11. Since then, 6,940 U.S. military service members have died for America. Why it matters: Every part of the country has lost soldiers to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. All were Americans — someone's neighbor, child, parent, mentor, buddy. Their average age was between 26 and 27 years old. The losses have not been distributed evenly. The Bible Belt, the Rust Belt, and the Midwest had the most military deaths in proportion to their populations – though that's often because counties in those regions have small populations that skew the data. Among counties with a population greater than one million, Bexar County, Tex., home to San Antonio, suffered the highest rate of military deaths for its population: 59 servicemembers killed out of a population of 1,928,680..."

Map credit : "Defense Casualty Analysis System, U.S. Census Bureau 2016 population estimates; Note: Map does not include 111 servicemembers who came from outside the 50 states; Get the data." Map: Harry Stevens/Axios.

The World's Largest Ship Disappoints Cruisers. First-world problem. Here's a clip from Luxury Travel Diary: "Just look at it! It’s hard not to be impressed by the sheer size and magnificence of the world’s largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas. If big is better, then this ship has got to be one of the best. It has the tallest waterslide at sea, more artwork than the Louvre has paintings and the fastest Internet at sea. It is huge at 1,188 feet long with 22 restaurants, 24 pools and 2,759 cabins. The ship houses up to 6,680 guests plus 2,200 crew. It definitely has the “Wow” factor. If you take a look at the scroller above, you can see just one of the rooms on board (where’s the window?). When I compare this to the rooms at one of my favourite hotels in the world, the Hermitage Monte Carlo. The ambience of the room on Symphony of the Seas is somewhat different in calibre and let’s face it, it falls horribly short..."

Power Causes Brain Damage. Well this explains the current state of our politics. Here's an excerpt from The Atlantic: "...Subjects under the influence of power, he found in studies spanning two decades, acted as if they had suffered a traumatic brain injury—becoming more impulsive, less risk-aware, and, crucially, less adept at seeing things from other people’s point of view. Sukhvinder Obhi, a neuroscientist at McMaster University, in Ontario, recently described something similar. Unlike Keltner, who studies behaviors, Obhi studies brains. And when he put the heads of the powerful and the not-so-powerful under a transcranial-magnetic-stimulation machine, he found that power, in fact, impairs a specific neural process, “mirroring,” that may be a cornerstone of empathy. Which gives a neurological basis to what Keltner has termed the “power paradox”: Once we have power, we lose some of the capacities we needed to gain it in the first place..."

Image credit : Justin Renteria.

Study Confirms This Method for Repelling Ticks Really Does Work. CBS News explains: "...The study involved three types of ticks that, in the United States, are major carriers of disease — including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and what's known as southern tick-associated rash illness, or STARI. The clothes were pretreated with permethrin, a synthetic form of an insect-thwarting compound from the chrysanthemum flower. It's used in insecticide sprays and shampoos and creams that treat lice and scabies. Several companies already market permethrin-treated shirts, pants, socks and other clothing, as a way to ward off disease-transmitting pests. The new study adds to evidence that the garments are indeed toxic to ticks, according to senior researcher Lars Eisen, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..."

America's Coolest Drinking City? National Geographic has some breaking news: "It's actually two: The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are home to award-winning beverages. With a surprising number of Fortune 500 companies (17) for such a small metropolitan area (Minneapolis and St. Paul together have only 725,000 residents), there’s a good chance you’ve been to the Twin Cities for a meeting. But you may have missed their greatest asset: drinking innovations that come from a long winter. When temperatures drop below freezing, locals at these bars get busy developing award- winning beverage programs to spark their homegrown spirits..."

Photo credit : "Co-founders Dan Oskey and Jon Kreidler at Tattersall Distilling." Photograph courtesy of Tattersall.

Sesame Street Sues Over Raunchy Muppets. Quartz has the head-shaking story: "It seemed inevitable that someone would sue the creators of The Happytime Murders, a puppet murder mystery starring Melissa McCarthy. That someone is Sesame Workshop, the educational organization behind Sesame Street. Set for release in August, The Happytime Murders is the brainchild of Brian Henson, son of Muppets creator Jim Henson, now chairman of his father’s eponymous company. While The Jim Henson Company is involved with The Happytime Murders’ production, Sesame Workshop is not, and its lawyers want audiences to be clear on that. According to CNN, the suit states that the advertisement “deliberately confuses consumers into mistakenly believing that Sesame is associated with, has allowed, or has even endorsed or produced the movie and tarnishes Sesame’s brand...”

94 F. maximum temperature yesterday in the Twin Cities, trying the record set in 2006.

73 F. average high on May 29.

65 F. high on May 29, 2017.

May 30, 1998: A devastating line of storms hits east central Minnesota. 100 mph winds rip through Scott and Dakota County. Over 500 homes are damaged in Washington County. 15,000 trees are lost in the Twin Cities metro area, and 500,000 people lose power in Minneapolis.

May 30, 1985: A tornado hits Lakefield, and the Twin Cities report 67 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and T-storms likely, locally heavy rain. Winds: S 8-13. High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms taper. Low: 66



THURSDAY: More sun, watch for PM T-showers. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 81



FRIDAY: Warm sunshine, probably dry. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 61. High: 83



SATURDAY: Few hours of showers and T-storms. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 74



SUNDAY: Nicer day, warm sunshine on tap. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 59. High: 82



MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 81



TUESDAY: Fading sun, winds pick up. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: 82

Climate Stories...

The Best Place to Live Domestically as the World Warms. A story at The Good Men Project caught my eye; here's a clip: "...ND-Gain researchers stress that residents of just about any developed country (including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, China and most of Europe) will likely be fine staying put given the fact that better-heeled governments are already gearing up to adapt to warmer temperatures, more intense storms, rising sea levels and other expected changes. On the flip side, the worst places to be may be mid-latitude developing countries, including most of Africa and South Asia. The countries ND-GAIN predicts will be hardest hit by climate change include Chad, Eritrea, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Niger, Haiti, Afghanistan and Guinie Bissau. Americans looking for the best place to live domestically as the world warms should also look north. Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, both blessed with plenty of water and plenty of terrain well above sea level, are generally acknowledged to be the best parts of the country to be in under a new climate regime..."

File image : NOAA.

Graphic credit : Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Climate Change May Lead to Bigger Atmospheric Rivers. Here's are a couple of excerpts from phys.org: "A new NASA-led study shows that climate change is likely to intensify extreme weather events known as atmospheric rivers across most of the globe by the end of this century, while slightly reducing their number...The results also show that the frequency of the most intense atmospheric river storms is projected to nearly double..."

File image : NASA.

Skewed Priorities? How Philanthropy Has Shaped Debates Over Climate Change. Here's the intro to a story at Inside Philanthropy: "Since the 1990s, U.S. foundations have played a major role in steering action to address climate change. The influence they wield, and their tendency to lock in on certain priorities, warrants a lot more attention. That’s the gist of a new research paper from Matthew Nisbet, a communications professor at Northeastern University, who hopes to invite more scrutiny of climate philanthropy. Nisbet is especially concerned about the lack of funder support for nuclear power, carbon capture and storage, and geoengineering. But more broadly, he’s examining how philanthropy can fuel a kind of orthodoxy of ideas and grantees, a criticism the sector’s fielded from multiple sides over the years. “From an academic standpoint, it’s understanding, how do we draw judgments about really complex science topics that are politically controversial?” Nisbet told me..."

Photo credit : "The indian point nuclear power plant in New York."





What Will it take to Get Republicans and Democrats to Agree on Global Warming? Fascinating question. Stated differently, what solutions will be good for business and the economy at large, creating new technologies we can export to the rest of a world looking for solutions? Here's an excerpt of a post at Quartz with some perspective: "...As the clock to climate-change disaster ticks down, reversing this trend becomes more essential. But right now, Karol argues, the political costs of ignoring the environment are just too low. That could change. He cites the Republican party’s reliance on a declining demographic and the growing number of younger people in both parties who support environmental protection. The rise of the renewable-energy industry at the expense of fossil fuel companies will sap anti-environment lobbying power. The consensus of scientific warnings about the catastrophic risks of global warming, and daily evidence of its advance around the world, has propelled US public opinion on the matter toward taking action. Yet there’s scant reason to hope major change will come any time soon to a hopelessly polarized Congress. The forces that could change this work slowly..."

Image credit : Yale Climate Connections.

Can a City Really Sue an Oil Company for Climate Change? WIRED.com takes a look a legal precedent: "...In 2015 an investigation by the Los Angeles Times and Columbia Graduate School of Journalism partially closed that gap, showing that oil companies like Exxon had acknowledged the planetary risks of their products as early as the 1980s. Attorneys general started asking questions. The oil companies said they saw malfeasance in all this, and it’s true that some of the same lawyers involved in those ideas back then are serving as outside counsel for the cities that have filed the recent lawsuits. Whether you see all that as a conspiracy of business-hating leftists or the origins of a world-saving plan might depend on your political and scientific proclivities. But the climate for climate action has also changed. “What the cities would say is that cities have started to experience the impacts of climate change in ways they haven’t previously,” says Michael Burger, executive director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School. Sea level rise, drought/fire/storm/slide cycles, hurricane damage… “there’s real money that the cities are putting forward to deal with this,” Burger says..."

Judge Demands More Information From Oil Companies in Climate-Change Suits. Here's the intro to a story at The Wall Street Journal: "A federal judge on Thursday said he needed more information before deciding whether to dismiss lawsuits by San Francisco and Oakland alleging that five of the world’s largest oil companies should pay to protect the cities’ residents from the impacts of climate change. U.S. District Judge William Alsup asked the oil companies and the cities to narrow their arguments regarding the merits of the suit. The judge also asked the companies to produce additional material backing up claims by some that they shouldn’t be a part of the case because the court lacked jurisdiction over them. The suits allege that the companies— Exxon Mobil Corp. , Chevron Corp. , Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC and ConocoPhillips —created a public nuisance by producing fossil fuels they knew would result in harmful emissions...."

Photo credit: "San Francisco and Oakland allege that five of the world’s largest oil companies created a public nuisance by producing fossil fuels." Photo: Paul Sakuma/Associated Press.