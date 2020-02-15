PRINCETON, N.J. — Azar Swain had 23 points as Yale defeated Princeton 88-64 on Friday night in a matchup of the Ivy League co-leaders.
Jordan Bruner had 13 points for Yale (18-5, 6-1 Ivy League). Eric Monroe, August Mahoney and Paul Atkinson scored 12 points each . Yale shot 58% overall, 42% from the arc and made 14 of 16 free throws while holding a 36-22 rebounding edge.
Yale led 43-25 at halftime.
Tosan Evbuomwan had 11 points for the Tigers (10-10, 5-2), who made 20 of 23 free throws but shot only 39% from the field.
Yale plays Penn on the road on Saturday. Princeton faces Brown at home on Saturday.
