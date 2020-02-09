NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale defeated Dartmouth 75-57 on Saturday night.
Paul Atkinson had 17 points and eight rebounds for Yale (17-5, 5-1 Ivy League). Wyatt Yess added 11 points and seven rebounds. Eric Monroe had eight assists.
Chris Knight had 12 points for the Big Green (7-14, 0-6), who have now lost nine games in a row. James Foye added 11 points.
Yale faces Princeton on the road on Friday. Dartmouth plays Columbia at home on Friday.
