NEW YORK — New York City police say an SUV jumped a curb in Manhattan, striking and killing an 84-year-old woman before slamming into scaffolding.
Police say the woman was hit around 3:20 p.m. Friday by a Land Rover attempting to turn left onto 79th Street from Madison Avenue.
Officers say they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with head and body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made. The crash remains under investigation.
Police haven't released the names of either person involved in the crash.
