A driver who had been drinking died Friday in an SUV-semitrailer truck crash in Deer Park, Wis., authorities said.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene of the crash on Hwy. 46/Main Street S. at 4:04 p.m. Friday.

Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated that a southbound 2008 Kia Sportage driven by Stacey A. Robb, 44, of Amery, Wis., crossed the centerline and struck a northbound semi head-on. Robb died at the scene.

Robb was not wearing a seat belt and had been drinking, the Sheriff’s Office said. Zasada was wearing a seat belt and showed no evidence of alcohol use.

The road was closed for five hours Friday evening as deputies investigated.

Robb’s death was the St. Croix County’s sixth traffic fatality of 2018, authorities said.

