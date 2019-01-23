Mahershala Ali “Green Book”

Role: Real-life jazz pianist Don Shirley, who embarks on a risky concert tour of the South.

In his favor: This is Ali at his most urbane, but not far under that sophisticated shell he reveals a painful awareness of his character’s place in pre-Civil Rights Act Dixie. (G/S/B, Globes winner)

Then again: He won this award just two years ago; the Academy might want to spread the spoils around.

Adam Driver

This image released by Focus Features shows Adam Driver, left, and John David Washington in a scene from “BlacKkKlansman.” The cast was nominated for a SAG Award for best ensemble. The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 and broadcast live by TNT and TBS. This year’s show will honor Alan Alda with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. (David Lee/Focus Features via AP)

“BlacKkKlansman”

Role: Flip Zimmerman, who covers for his black colleague in a perilous ruse.

In his favor: Driver’s earnest deadpan serves him well, both as an empathetic co-worker who has his own skin in the game, and in his role-within-a-role as an unrepentant racist. An impressive twofer. (G/S/B)

Then again: It might be tone-deaf to honor the white man in a film called “BlacKkKlansman.”

Sam Elliott

“A Star Is Born”

Role: Bobby Maine, brother and manager to a rock star.

In his favor: That voice, a growl so iconic that Bradley Cooper strove to emulate it. Elliott plays Bobby as a stoic punching bag who tells the truths that need to be told. And he’s an old-school actor’s actor of the type the Academy loves to honor. (S)

Then again: He’s eclipsed by the power of the two lead performances.

Richard E. Grant

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Role: Jack Hock, an outcast’s partner in crime and booze.

In his favor: This is a guy you’d love to hang out with, and Grant plays him with unbridled mirth. Swooping in and out of Lee Israel’s orbit, he puts a manic veneer on the loneliness that binds them. His AIDS diagnosis lands as a gut punch to Lee, and to us. (G/S/B)

Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (Twentieth Century Fox) ORG XMIT: 1242907

Then again: Is the jolly gay best friend stereotype played out?

Sam Rockwell

“Vice”

Role: George W. Bush, president of the United States.

In his favor: In a word, he’s a hoot. With his faux-sincere squint and meandering drawl, he gives Bush a good ol’ boy’s air of genial cluelessness — but also political shrewdness, even with pork rinds hanging from his lip. (G/B)

Then again: Could he pull off back-to-back victories? It’s a feat almost as rare as a father and son becoming president.

Michael B. Jordan

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Sam Elliott in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, “A Star is Born.” The National Board of Review has named the feel-good road-trip drama “Green Book” the best film of the year, and its star, Viggo Mortensen, best actor. “A Star Is Born” also took several top awards, including best director for Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga and best supporting actor for Elliott. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

“Black Panther”

Role: Erik Killmonger, threat to Wakanda’s Prince T’Challa.

In his favor: He’s the straw that stirs the drink, the villain who sets the plot in motion. And he’s so charismatic you just can’t root against him.

Then again: “Black Panther” is such an ensemble effort, it seems unfair to single out any actor.

CYNTHIA DICKISON

















