DURHAM, N.H. — Sean Sutherlin had a season-high 22 points as New Hampshire got past Dartmouth 70-56 on Monday.
Marque Maultsby added 12 points for New Hampshire (7-6), which has won five straight at home. Nick Guadarrama scored 10 points, and Sutherlin made 8 for 10 from the floor. UNH entered ranked fourth in the nation in rebounds (43.17) but had just 36 against the Big Green.
Maultsby hit a jumper with two seconds left in the first half to give UNH a 24-20 lead at the break.
Chris Knight had 15 points for the Big Green (7-7). Trevon Ary-Turner and James Foye each added 11 points.
New Hampshire faces Hartford on the road on Saturday. Dartmouth takes on Vermont at home on Thursday.
