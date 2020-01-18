DURHAM, N.H. — Sean Sutherlin scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Nick Guadarrama made four free throws in the last 10.7 seconds to lift New Hampshire to a 65-60 win over UMBC on Saturday.

Guadarrama had 17 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 2-3 America East Conference).

UMBC rallied from a 28-16 halftime deficit.

A 14-2 run pulled the Retrievers within 55-50 with just under four minutes to play. Still down five with under two minutes to play, K.J. Jackson hit 3 of 4 free throws and Keondre Kennedy nailed a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 59-58 going into the final minute.

The teams traded baskets Chris Lester scoring for the Wildcats with 34 seconds to go, R.J. Eytle-Rock answering for UMBC at 23.9 seconds before Guadarrama secured the win.

Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Retrievers (7-12, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Horvath added 14 points and Eytle-Rock had 12 points.