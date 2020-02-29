DURHAM, N.H. — Sean Sutherlin had 20 points and 13 rebounds as New Hampshire topped Binghamton 89-70 on Saturday.
Marque Maultsby had 17 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire (15-13, 8-7 America East Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Hopkins added 16 points. Nick Guadarrama had 13 points and five assists.
Sam Sessoms had 38 points for the Bearcats (10-19, 4-12). Pierre Sarr added seven rebounds.
New Hampshire also defeated Binghamton 77-69 on Jan. 25.
New Hampshire finishes out the regular season against UMass Lowell at home on Tuesday. Binghamton's season is over.
