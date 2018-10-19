DALLAS — After saying he wouldn’t watch replays of his gruesome ankle injury, Wild defenseman Ryan Suter has finally watched “clips” of that April night in Dallas.

“There’s nothing really to watch,” Suter said. “I hit my foot on the boards and it broke.”

But it wasn’t quite that simple. Suter’s fractured ankle, which he injured after crashing into the boards at American Airlines Center, torpedoed the Wild’s chances in last season’s playoff series against the Jets. As he returns to the scene of the incident Friday, Suter said he is still trying to get over some of the hesitation he feels during similar plays near the boards.

“At different points going back for pucks I try not to put myself in that situation quite yet,” Suter said. “That play probably happens five or 10 times [per game]. It’s hard to get around it. You’re a little more hesitant. You think about it a little bit more. Hopefully soon that won’t be on my mind.”

It hasn’t stopped Suter from consuming his share of minutes. He again leads the Wild at 26:12 per game and senses he is improving with each game.

“The first couple of games I was hesitating when I should’ve been jumping,” Suter said. “I still think I need to continue to improve and get better with getting to guys quicker and checking a little faster. From where I was five months ago to where I am now I’m pretty happy.”

In other Wild news, Marcus Foligno is likely back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game because of an illness.