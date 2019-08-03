A suspicious fire damaged the playground at Hmong International Academy in Minneapolis early Friday.

The blaze blackened playground equipment, windows and doors at the K-8 school before it was discovered and extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department.

“This just hurts to know that people can destroy things that affect students,” school Principal Jamil Payton wrote in a Facebook post.

The school, which is located at 1501 N. 30th Av., is ordering new playground equipment, though it probably won’t be ready for students until the new school year begins, he said.

“The wait will be difficult, but we’ll work to continue to enjoy the outdoors throughout our remaining days of summer,” Payton’s message continued.

Police and school administrators are working to identify a suspect or suspects.