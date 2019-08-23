NEW YORK — Traffic on the George Washington Bridge has been shut down in both directions as authorities investigate a suspicious device.
The New York Police Department says the suspicious device was found on the upper level of the bridge near the New Jersey side just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Port Authority Police Department and the Bergen County New Jersey bomb squad are investigating.
The bridge, which spans the Hudson River, is considered one of the busiest in the world.
