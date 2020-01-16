A suspicious death in a western Wisconsin home has someone under questioning by law enforcement, authorities said Thursday.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said it received a welfare check request about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Colfax Township.

Responding deputies located a male’s body inside, and “the death appears to be suspicious in nature,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement.

Authorities soon “identified a person of interest in connection to this incident and is in contact with [the person] for questioning,” the statement continued.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he is confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

Identities of those have yet to be released, nor have further details about the circumstances of the death.