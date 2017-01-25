Ten suspended Gophers football players allegedly involved in a sexual assault will make their case later this week to a closed-door administrative panel that will determine their academic futures at the University of Minnesota.

The players, all of whom are enrolled and attending class in the recently started semester, have been recommended for suspended or expulsion from the university.

The U’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) made the recommendations after an investigation that yielded an 80-page report detailing an alleged sexual assault in a Dinkytown apartment last year. The players deny assaulting the woman and those directly involved say the sex was consensual.

From 2-11 p.m. Thursday and 1-10 p.m. Friday, the players and their lawyers will argue their cases for reinstatement. The university will also have a presenter acting as a quasi prosecutor making the U’s case under the rules of “Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee.”

Ryan Pacyga, who is representing one of the suspended students, and Lee Hutton, who represents the other nine, already are raising flags about how the hearing is set up. The two attempted to sever the hearings — so each player would have his own. The U wouldn’t allow it, they said.

“There’s no due process at all considering what’s on the line,” Pacyga said, adding that the players have all been “smeared” and the U officials have taken positions without giving the players a hearing.

The U rules

While the university’s rules differ from courts of law, Pacyga noted that students are still entitled to due process under Title IX, establishing an equal right to education under federal law.

According to the rules for such hearings, each student has up to three hours to present his case. The university has allotted 18 hours total for the 10 students, not including breaks.

University spokesmen say that nothing about a student conduct hearing can be made public by them — not even the existence of such hearings and not the outcome.

To suspend or expel a student, a majority of the hearing panel must agree it was “more than likely” the men violated the code of conduct. That differs greatly from state criminal courts where a jury must unanimously agree that a defendant committed a crime “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

After the hearings, the committee has up to one week to issue a decision. Students are notified in writing. After that, the U’s rules indicate the student can appeal the decision to the provost, Karen Hanson, senior vice president for academic affairs.

‘Nothing nefarious happened’

If necessary, both lawyers say they will exhaust their appeals at the university and go to federal court if necessary.

“We’re going in there for zealous advocacy for our clients and we hope for the truth to come out,” Hutton said. “The truth is nothing nefarious happened in that room.”

The suspended Gophers do not face criminal charges. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has twice reviewed the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) investigation and declined to prosecute, noting the enhanced burden of proof in the courts.

The EOAA report, which was obtained and published by KSTP-TV, found the student’s claims of sexual assault “more credible” than players’ denials. An MPD investigator reviewed three brief cellphone videos from the beginning of the incident and determined the “sexual contact appears to be entirely consensual.”

The remaining nine students are represented by Minneapolis attorney Lee Hutton. He previously said the EOAA recommended expulsion for Ray Buford, Carlton Djam, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson; one-year suspensions from the university for Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams and Winfield Jr., and probation for Antonio Shenault.

After the suspensions, the players’ teammates announced a boycott of the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The players ended the boycott and played the game Dec. 16 without the suspended players.

Pacyga said regardless of how the hearings come out, anyone can “google these guys 50 years from now and this is going to be at the top of it.”