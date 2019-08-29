CLEVELAND — Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt has undergone surgery for a sports hernia.

Hunt, who will serve an eight-game NFL suspension for two physical off-field altercations while he played for Kansas City, had the operation Thursday — hours before the Browns played Detroit in their exhibition finale. Hunt had been expected to play in what would have been his last game until his ban ends in November.

The 24-year-old was sidelined early in training camp with a groin injury.

On Wednesday, the league said Hunt is not allowed inside the team's facility during his suspension, which goes into effect Saturday.

The Browns signed Hunt in March on the recommendation of general manager John Dorsey. He drafted Hunt while he was Kansas City's GM.

Hunt was punished by the league for two incidents, one for shoving and kicking a woman during an argument.