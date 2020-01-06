Authorities are looking for four suspects who attempted to carry out a smash-and-grab burglary in Shakopee early Sunday.

The criminals broke into the Sam’s Club at 8201 Old Carriage Court just after 3 a.m., according to Shakopee police.

Surveillance photos show the suspects gaining entry into the store. One of the suspects was holding a hammer. The photos also show the suspect’s vehicle, a dark SUV-type vehicle, leaving the parking lot.

A crime alert distributed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on behalf of the Shakopee Police Department did not say if anything was stolen.

In a smash-and-grab, burglars smash a barrier such as a window or showcase, grab valuables and then quickly flee the scene.

Few other details about Sunday’s incident were released, but Shakopee police Sgt. Jamie Pearson said there appears to have been similar cases in the metro area.