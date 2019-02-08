TUNIS, Tunisia — A lawyer for suspects in the 2015 attack that killed 38 people in a popular Tunisian resort has offered condolences to the victims' families.
Twenty-one suspects, who have all denied any direct role in the attack, attended Friday's final hearing in the trial. The court will adjourn and the deliberation will last at least 10 hours before a verdict is reached.
On June 26, 2015, in the coastal city of Sousse, attacker Aymen Rezgui walked onto the beach of the Imperial Hotel and used an assault rifle to shoot at tourists, then continued onto the hotel pool before throwing a grenade into the hotel.
Rezgui was killed about 15 minutes later by police.
