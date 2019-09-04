LA CROSSE, Wis. — Police in La Crosse didn't have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car.
Authorities say the man entered an unlocked vehicle last week and made off with the owner's wallet containing $20 in cash and debit and credit cards. But it what he left behind that led police directly to his door.
Officers were able to identify the 38-year-old suspect from selfies taken on his cell phone which he accidentally left in the vehicle. The La Crosse Tribune says the man has an open felony burglary case filed in April in which he's accused of stealing a laptop from a hotel room.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
GOP to consider releasing $200K for farmer mental health
Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are set to consider releasing $200,000 to help farmers deal with mental health problems.
Local
Suspected thief arrested after leaving phone behind
Police in La Crosse didn't have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car.
Minneapolis
Moped rider killed in crash with SUV in Minneapolis is identified
The collision occurred last week at a north Minneapolis intersection.
National
Wisconsin Republicans renew fetal tissue research ban bill
Wisconsin Republicans are renewing their attempt to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in research or any other purpose.
Local
Authorities identify man shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police
The Medical Examiner's Office officially identified the man as 21-year-old Kobe E. Dimock-Heisler.