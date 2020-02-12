A 25-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted murder on allegations that he fired a gun at a moving pickup before dawn on an Iron Range road.

Daniel E. Reitmajer, of Makinen, Minn., was charged in St. Louis County District in connection with the incident Monday southeast of Eveleth and was soon tracked down by law enforcement and arrested.

Reitmajer appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

“It is believed at this time the victim and suspect did not know each other and this was a random act of violence,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint:

The pickup driver called Sheriff’s Office dispatch from Wilson Road and said someone in a white pickup followed him and hit his rear windshield with gunfire.

A sheriff’s deputy met with the man and saw the back and front windshields of his blue pickup were damaged by the second of two shots. The man was not injured.

At one point, the man told the deputy, the other driver pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him.

A sheriff’s sergeant located Reitmajer at his home in nearby Makinen. In his pocket was a bag of methamphetamine, and a rifle sticking out of the snow was seized as well.

Reitmajer told authorities that he shot at the other pickup truck because it was same color as one belonging to someone he suspected of stealing from his house. The person Reitmajer mentioned was not the person he pursued.