RACINE, Wis. — Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver in the death of a man found lying in a Racine street.
Two police officers on their way home from work found the man in the street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, began CPR and called rescue crews.
The 64-year-old man was rushed to Ascension Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say while officers were on scene a vehicle pulled up and the driver admitted to striking the man. Officers suspected he had been drinking and arrested him.
