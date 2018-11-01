The man arrested in Florida last week in connection with the rash of crude pipe bombs sent to outspoken critics of President Donald Trump had been planning his campaign for at least three months, and his laptop and cellphone are now providing investigators with a trove of fresh evidence, new court papers say.

Calling the bomb spree "a domestic terrorist attack," prosecutors gave a glimpse into its origins, describing in the court papers how the laptop of the suspect, Cesar Sayoc Jr., had been used, as early as July, to draft a list of targets and scour the internet for information on them.

The new court papers were addressed to a judge in Miami where Sayoc, 56, is set to appear this week at a bail hearing. Prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to ask a judge to detain him pending trial, and, in the filing, asked that Sayoc be sent to New York City for prosecution and denied bail on the grounds that he posed a "substantial danger to the community and a significant risk of flight."

After an intense, nationwide manhunt, Sayoc, an ardent fan of Trump, was taken into custody on Friday in a parking lot in Plantation, Fla., near a white van in which he had apparently been living.

A law enforcement official said this week that Sayoc had prepared a list of about 100 potential targets and the court documents noted that the FBI was in the process of alerting each person found on it.

"Put simply," the papers said, "only the defendant's arrest and incapacitation resulting from his detention were sufficient to stop his attack."

Two central questions regarding the devices remain unanswered even five days after Sayoc's arrest. Were they constructed in a way that would allow them to detonate on their own? And, if not, was that because Sayoc lacked skills as a bombmaker or because the devices were intended only to sow terror and division?

The new court papers reiterated what authorities have already said: that the bombs, while crudely fashioned, were in fact dangerous. Prosecutors noted that they were packed with shards of glass "intended to maximize harm."

The papers also indicated that Sayoc started hatching his campaign during the summer.

Sayoc has already been charged in New York with illegally mailing explosives and four other counts. If convicted on those charges, he faces up to 48 years in prison. But in their papers, prosecutors said he was likely to face "additional charges and increased penalties."