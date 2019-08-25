RACINE, Wis. — Authorities say nobody was injured when a Racine police officer fired his gun at a man who confronted officers with a compound bow.

Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said in a statement Sunday that the officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the 43-year-old man pointed the bow at them. An officer shot at the man to try to stop the threat, but missed, and the suspect surrendered.

The officer is a five-year veteran of the Racine Police Department.

The department says it's conducting the investigation by itself because officer-involved shootings that don't result in deaths don't require an outside agency.