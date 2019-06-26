DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Authorities are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man operating a utility vehicle in northern Minnesota.
The 27-year-old man was struck in Becker County Monday night in Maple Grove Township and was found unresponsive. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota where he died on Tuesday. He has not been identified.
Becker County sheriff's officials say they are looking for the driver of a 1999 Mercury Marquis who fled from the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Supreme Court tosses defamation claim against victims' group
The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a defamation claim against an organization that helps victims of domestic violence on Wednesday, saying the group had no reason to doubt a woman's claim that she had been abused and did not breach its duty by failing to investigate her statements.
Local
New Ulm Diocese reaches $34M settlement in clergy abuse case
Jeff Anderson, attorney for many of the claimants, said, "Throughout this process, all of the survivors have demonstrated tremendous courage and patience."
Local
Watchdog sues White House for Twin Metals lobbying details
Trump Administration abruptly reversed an Obama-era ruling and approved mining leases for Twin Metals.
Minneapolis
'First heat wave of the season' on tap for Twin Cities
Temperatures forecast to climb into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday amid increased humidity.
Local
Replicas of Columbus' ships skip Hudson due to river flooding
The ships were supposed to be in town for the St. Croix RiverFest.