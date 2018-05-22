RUTLAND, Vt. — Police in Vermont say a man seriously injured himself by falling out of a tree in a failed attempt to evade arrest.

The Rutland Herald reports 35-year-old John Ryea was on crutches in court when he pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges Friday. Police in Brandon allege that he assaulted two women.

The women told police that he fled when he learned police were on their way. Police said they later found him seriously injured in a fall from a tree he had climbed while trying to get away.

Ryea was released and ordered not to have contact with the two women.