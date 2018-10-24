A 19-year-old man with a violent past has admitted he robbed a man playing dice on a St. Paul street and shot him through the heart, then implicated himself later that day on Facebook Live.

Malik D. Turner, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty last week in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Devon L. Goode on Aug. 12 in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street.

The fatal shot pierced both of Goode's lungs and his heart, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Witnesses told police several people were playing dice outside, when Turner exited a car and demanded their money.

Turner pistol-whipped Goode and shot him, sending the others running. Turner grabbed items near and on Goode, then got in the vehicle and left.

Facebook Live video posted soon after showed Turner displaying a large amount of cash and was accompanied by audio of someone saying "real [expletive] shooters, man."

Devon Goode

Turner's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11, and his guilty plea includes no agreement on what his sentence would be.

At the time of the shooting, Turner was under juvenile court jurisdiction for first-degree robbery stemming from a holdup in December 2016. He was 17 at the time.