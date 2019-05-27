DULUTH, Minn. — Pine County sheriff's officials are looking Monday for a suspect who shot a man as the victim drove away from an altercation.
The driver called deputies Saturday afternoon and told them he had been shot in the shoulder and was driving toward Hinckley. First responders met the man who was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
Authorities say the victim and suspect knew each other. Witnesses say the two had a physical fight and the suspect walked back to his residence and retrieved a gun.
The victim was shot as he drove away and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Missing child with autism rescued from Zumbro River in Rochester
A 4-year-old child with autism has been rescued from the Zumbro River in Rochester.
Local
Suspect in Pine County shooting at large
Pine County sheriff's officials are looking Monday for a suspect who shot a man as the victim drove away from an altercation.
Variety
14-year-old who drown while canoeing from Janesville
Authorities say the 14-year-old girl who died after her canoe capsized on the Yahara River was from Janesville.
Local
State, Kiel police investigate deaths of 3
State agents are helping Kiel police investigate the deaths of three people.
National
Airman's death sparks travel awards for service members
New Glarus High School graduate Trent Eisch spent close to a year overseas on a ship repairing parts for the U.S. Navy.