PHOENIX — Authorities say the suspect in a triple homicide in Phoenix last month died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Phoenix police say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner made the determination in the death of 39-year-old Edward Hallinan.
They say 50-year-old Manuel Francisco Rodriguez Jimenez, 21-year-old Francisco Javier Galindo and 26-year-old Vidal Hernandez-Gutierrez all were fatally shot Feb. 21 at a neighbor's home.
Hallinan then was involved in a shootout with officers.
Police said Hallinan had been firing a rifle from his truck and was shot in a confrontation with arriving police. But it wasn't clear if Hallinan's injury was self-inflicted or caused by officers, and it was left to the medical examiner to make a determination on the cause of death. Hallinan died from his injuries at a hospital.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.