The suspect in Saturday’s Mendota Heights killing of Beverly Cory was last seen in Stillwater, and his vehicle was located in Lake Elmo, authorities said Monday.

“Authorities have recently received witness reports that the suspect in that homicide, Lucifer Vincent Nguyen, 44, was seen in Stillwater on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m.,” said a news release from Mendota Heights police Chief Kelly McCarthy and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. “His current whereabouts remains unknown though current intelligence indicates that he may still be in the Twin Cities metro area.”

Cory, 48, was shot inside an office building on a commercial plaza near Hwy. 110 and Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights.

Authorities said Monday that the suspect’s vehicle was found late Sunday afternoon at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Lake Elmo.

“He may be on foot, asking people for a ride, or taking public transportation,” said the joint statement from McCarthy and Leslie. “He is considered armed and dangerous. We are asking that the public take general precautions by locking homes and vehicles and call 911 to report any suspicious activity or possible sightings of Nguyen.”

Saturday’s violence began with a man being robbed at gunpoint in the morning on Delaware Avenue, not far from where the shooting occurred. Police soon began pursuing the suspected robber, who sped away in a car and crashed it into a swamp in nearby Friendly Marsh Park. Police say he ran into the White Pine Senior Living center with his gun drawn.

Law enforcement from several agencies blocked off the plaza and care facility with squad cars and armored trucks, and helicopters scanned overhead.

Authorities have not discussed a possible motive in Cory’s killing, or, any possible link between her and Nguyen.

Nguyen is described as East Asian, about 5 foot 5 and 150 pounds. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said his last known address was in Minneapolis, but recent court records out of Wisconsin list a New Hope address.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for misdemeanor theft, careless driving and drunken driving.

He is scheduled to appear in a Superior, Wis., courtroom on Aug. 18 in connection with felony battery and illicit drug allegations.

Cory, of Maplewood, was a financial adviser for Edward Jones, which has offices in the building where the shooting occurred. Her LinkedIn page says she attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul as both an undergraduate and a graduate student.

Cory lived in a subdivision of twin homes in Maplewood.

Investigators from Mendota Heights police, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the BCA and the U.S. marshals are working on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 651-438-8477. Updates will be posted on the sheriff’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

STAFF WRITERS PAUL WALSH AND PAT PHEIFER CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib