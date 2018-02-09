RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who four years ago wrote to a judge that he was a "threat to society" and needed mental health treatment has been arrested in a killing that happened last month.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Devrick R. Gail was arrested Monday for the shooting death of Davon R. Daniel, who was found dead Jan. 2.
In 2014, Gail wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne while still incarcerated. In it, he cites a 66 percent recidivism rate and says "that's not a statistical category I want to be a part of." Gail also said he was "mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted" and was "more of a detrimental threat to society" than ever before. It also says an inability to control his anger continuously caused conflicts.
