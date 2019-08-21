SEATTLE — Lawyers for a transgender woman charged in a massive data breach at Capital One want her released from federal custody, saying that for her to remain jailed with men is a serious threat to her mental health.

Paige Thompson, of Seattle, was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

Prosecutors have asked for her to remain in custody pending trial, saying she presents a flight risk and a danger to herself and others. But her attorneys said in court documents Tuesday the government has made no such showing, and it's more likely she will try to harm herself if she is forced to remain jailed with men.

The American Civil Liberties Union also asked the court to release her.