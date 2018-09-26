MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a gunman walked up to a vehicle in a south Minneapolis residential neighborhood and opened fire, killing a man inside.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the gunman jumped into a waiting car that sped away from the scene.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later. He has not been identified.

Police are still looking for the gunman.