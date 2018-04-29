NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Officials say the man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that 29-year-old John Williams is detained at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A statement described the move as a routine request by the Somerset County Jail that's undertaken when additional security precautions are needed for an inmate.

Williams is accused of killing 62-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

Williams was shirtless and shoeless when he was arrested Saturday, the fourth day of a massive manhunt in the central Maine community.

The motive for the killing is unclear. Williams is expected to make his initial court appearance soon.