WICHITA, Kan. — A California man accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man last year in Wichita will be in federal court to enter new pleas.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler R. Barriss has a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He was indicted in Kansas for conspiracy to make a false call, cyberstalking and other crimes related to the hoax call.

The same hearing will also take up cases initially filed in California and the District of Columbia related to other fake calls and threats.

Barriss still faces a January trial on a separate state charge of involuntary manslaughter in Kansas.

The deadly police shooting occurred after Barriss allegedly called to report a shooting at a Wichita home following an online dispute over a video game between two gamers.