COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in Denmark say they have arrested a 23-year-old man as a suspect in an explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency and slightly injured a bystander last month.
Copenhagen police spokesman Brian Belling says the man arrested at the city's international airport late Tuesday is a Swedish citizen who isn't being named publicly. The suspect denies wrongdoing in the Aug. 6 explosion. He was ordered jailed for six days on Wednesday while police continue to investigate.
Another person is in custody in the case. Two others also were detained as suspects and later released.
