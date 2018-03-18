Two men were stabbed to death at a Rochester apartment building Saturday, and police have a suspect in custody.
About 7:15 p.m., Rochester police responded to reports of a double stabbing at the Salvation Army Castleview Apartments at 120 N. Broadway.
Police found two men on the building’s fourth floor, both suffering from critical wounds.
The victims were transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester and pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
An officer arriving at the scene spotted a man attempting to exit the apartment building from a rear stairway.
That man, believed to be the lone suspect, has been detained.
