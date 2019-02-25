MOORHEAD, Minn. — A suspect is in custody following an early morning chase in the Fargo-Moorhead area in which he allegedly rammed squad cars and injured an officer.
Authorities say the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle when officers responded to a burglary call in the Fargo area about 1 a.m. Monday. The chase went through Fargo and across the Minnesota border into Moorhead and Dilworth and back into Moorhead, where the man eventually was arrested.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting tells KFGO radio that the suspect intentionally rammed two squad vehicles during the pursuit, injuring one deputy. Empting says the deputy was taken to a hospital but should be OK.
