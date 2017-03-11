Hennepin County prosecutors on Friday deferred charges against an undocumented 42-year-old man who allegedly evaded Champlin Park High School security to have sex with a 19-year-old special-needs student in the school.

Although the suspect was released from jail Friday afternoon, it is likely he was later picked up by federal immigration agents because of his undocumented status, police said Saturday.

Brooklyn Park police learned the man was undocumented while he was initially booked in jail, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley said. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was informed and it is likely they will take him into custody, he said.

“That’s traditionally how it works,” Bruley said, adding that he could not confirm whether the man was in ICE custody.

A spokesman for ICE did not return calls and messages Friday night and Saturday morning.

Earlier, police said the man had a Washington state driver’s license and travels around the country. It was not clear Saturday whether that license was valid.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office originally had expected to file charges Friday afternoon, but prosecutors said about 4 p.m. that they want more time to investigate the complex case.

At a news conference earlier Friday, police said the student met the man through a dating app and had arranged to meet at the school Wednesday.

The man bypassed the school office, which is a separate house located on campus, entered the school and met the student in a bathroom, where they engaged in a sexual act, authorities have said. The two later returned to the same bathroom to have sex again. The suspect was on campus for about 55 minutes, according to police.

Students noticed the man acting suspiciously about noon and contacted school officials, who approached him. He tried to flee but was held by a security guard, a teacher and staff until police arrived.

The Star Tribune usually does not name suspects until charges are filed. Police will investigate the case next week, Bruley said.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District upped security measures after the breach. Visitors are now escorted through the school and the district will review its long-term security measures with the police department.

Staff writer Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this report.