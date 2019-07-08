A suspect is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a Mounds View squad car Sunday evening then attempting to flee on foot.

Officers with the help of a police K-9 team apprehended the suspect following the crash and a short foot chase about 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of Qunicy Street and Oakwood Drive.

An officer involved in the crash and the suspect were both taken to Regions Hospital, according to a news release from the Mounds View Police Department.

Events unfolded when police spotted a vehicle with no license plates in the vicinity of Jackson Drive and Lambert Avenue. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect sped off through a residential area. Police called off a pursuit but continued to look for the vehicle.

A short time later, officers saw the vehicle driving at a high speed at County Road I and Quincy Street. The vehicle struck a Mounds View squad at Quincy Street and Oakwood Drive.

The suspect ran on foot but was caught by police.