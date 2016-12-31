A suspect was fatally struck by a passing vehicle on I-35W after fleeing from a stolen van early Saturday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

According to the State Patrol:

Three suspects in a stolen 2012 Ford Cargo van were being pursued by Minneapolis Police around 3:30 a.m., when the vehicle crashed near Lake Street and 2nd Avenue S. in Minneapolis. All three suspects fled on foot onto 35W. Two were taken into custody in the northbound lanes. The third jumped the median wall and was struck by a passing van. That suspect was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and died from his injuries.

There were no apparent injuries for at least one of the other suspects, according to the State Patrol.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.

Staff Report