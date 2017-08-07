A St. Cloud man who punched another man in the face early Saturday is now in jail and facing murder charges in connection with the victim’s death, St. Cloud Police said.

It was around 2:40 a.m. when the 21-year-old suspect got into a verbal dispute with the victim identified by police as Anthony Quinn Shriver, 22, of Waconia.

Shriver was walking home with friends when he encountered the suspect. The two exchanged words and the suspect punched Shriver in the face near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 7th Street, witnesses on the scene told police.

Shriver complained of a headache but had no other visible signs of injury after the early-morning confrontation and refused medical treatment. He went home with friends, but several hours later officers were sent to a residence on 10th Avenue S. where Shriver was found unresponsive. Paramedics initiated lifesaving measures but were unable to revive him, said assistant chief Jeff Oxton.

Police determined that Shriver was the victim of the assault that occurred earlier that morning, Oxton said.

Shriver’s body was taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined that he died of trauma consistent with an assault earlier that day, police said.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect who threw the punch and officers arrested him shortly afterward. The suspect was issued a citation for fifth-degree assault.

After Shriver’s death, police spent Saturday and Sunday looking for the suspect. The suspect turned himself in at 10:55 p.m. Sunday and is being held in the Stearns County jail on probable cause second-degree murder, Oxton said.