A suicidal Becker County man who was shot by deputies during an armed standoff last week has been charged with three counts of assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The suspect was identified Friday as Brian G. Hazelton, 44, of Burlington Township, Minn.

The BCA also identified the officers who fired their weapons as Deputy Daran Borth, a seven-year veteran, and Sgt. Andrew Bachmann, a 13-year veteran. Borth fired a Taser and his handgun, while Bachmann discharged his Taser.

Becker County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Hazelton’s rural home, just north of Frazee, around 10 p.m. on July 20 for a welfare check. Hazelton told 911 dispatchers he may have tried to overdose on drugs and threatened to harm himself, court records show.

When Borth knocked on his door, Hazelton said it could “be a bad day for the Sheriff’s Department” if the deputies didn’t leave his property, according to the criminal complaint.

Hazelton ignored instructions to exit the home, so deputies entered after roughly 45 minutes. They found him in a corner wielding a sheet rock knife in his left hand, charges said.

He disobeyed commands to surrender, so deputies say they Tasered him — with little effect. Bachmann suffered minor injuries when Hazelton reportedly threw a rusty handgun at him, cutting his arm.

Then, charges say, Hazelton took multiple steps toward the men as Borth fired his service weapon. BCA agents recovered two guns and a knife from the area where Hazelton was shot.

Hazelton was treated at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, where he remained hospitalized for six days. He’s since been relocated to the Becker County jail. Bail has not been set.