WAUSAU, Wis. — Police say a suspect is dead following a police shooting in Wausau.
Both Wausau officers and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office were involved in the shooting on the city's west side about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from police. No officers were injured.
Police sent out an initial safety alert about 5 p.m. asking people to stay away from the area, which is near the Urban West apartment complex and Northcentral Technical College.
Police have asked the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the case, which is standard for an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities have not provided any further details.
